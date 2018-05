Google I/O 2018: A Sneak Peek Into the New Android Auto for 2018

Google I/O 2018 is all set to take place with CEO, Sundar Pichai's keynote at 9:30 PM IST on May 8. The biggest announcement for this year will be the next Android Operating system and for which the developer's preview is already available. Named Android P it will take on a lead ahead of Apple's iOS 11 that are expected to be showcased at WWDC 2018 in June. Other announcements at the Google I/O 2018 that are expected on are on updates of WearOS, Google Assistant, ARCore, and more. This conference is an annual event and is focused on developers who develop apps for Google's Android platform and will affect the outcome of how you'll be using Google's services in the coming months. It will also give us a sneak peek into what kind of Google Pixel we'll see this year. But what's the most interesting update that many over the world will be looking at will be in the Android Auto space. As this is an update that will affect both the Technology and the Automotive industry in 2018.Also Watch: Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in IndiaOn the Android developer's blog , John Posavatz who is the Product Manager, Android Auto has posted a sneak peek into this year's Android Auto development. He wrote, "Today, thousands of apps for Android Auto are available through the Google Play Store for millions of drivers in over 30 countries around the world. And because the Google Assistant is available on Android Auto, developers are able to build voice-powered experiences on their apps that let drivers get things done while keeping their eyes on the road."In the blog, he also revealed what all enhancements will be incorporated into the Android Auto Front. There will be new visual templates that will make media apps to make their content more accessible to users. He also added that there is a possibility of having browsable content which will be placed on front and centre as soon as you open up an app, enabling you to easily recognize and quickly start listening to songs and podcasts. There are also going to be some media search enhancements through which Android Auto will allow media apps to directly integrate their results. This will allow drivers to quickly discover tracks that are related to what they're currently listening to, such as a song's live version, or a song with the same name from a different artist, the blog stated.On the messaging front, we shall see support for group messaging and RCS at today's announcement. Drivers and passengers who are using the Google Assistant will be easily able to communicate with a group of friends while keeping your hands on the wheel or enjoying the drive.