English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google I/O 2018: Now Store Your Boarding Passes, Tickets on Google Pay
This eliminates the need to print emails with barcodes or go to the check-in desk.
Representative Image: Reuters
Google users will finally get the convenient feature that Apple introduced six years ago, which allows airline and event tickets to be stored in the Pay app. Thanks to its collaboration with Urban Airship, the brand was able "create streamlined and engaging ticketing and boarding pass experiences."
This eliminates the need to print emails with barcodes or go to the check-in desk. And soon, if not already, a click of a button will allow customers to add their tickets to Google Pay, which can be scanned upon arrival.
In an announcement on May 8, Urban Airship details the feature, explaining its "new levels of convenience for travellers, with real-time updates" that would notify the user of any time changes by sending notifications to the lock screen as well as personalized one-to-one messaging within the card.
Also read: Apple Watch 3 Cellular: All You Need To Know Before It Launches in India On May 11
"Our goal at Google Pay is to make transactions as seamless and functional as possible for consumers," said Pali Bhat, VP of Payments Products at Google. "Digitizing users' wallets and creating rich experiences that leverage Google's great assets brings us one step closer to that goal."
CEO and president of Urban Airship Brett Caine feels that they were the obvious choice for the partnership, saying in the company announcement that "Urban Airship has the only platform proven to operate at the scale necessary to ensure that this information is delivered quickly, accurately and reliably to hundreds of millions of people."
Watch: Google IO - Updates to Artificial Intelligence | Feature
Also Watch
This eliminates the need to print emails with barcodes or go to the check-in desk. And soon, if not already, a click of a button will allow customers to add their tickets to Google Pay, which can be scanned upon arrival.
In an announcement on May 8, Urban Airship details the feature, explaining its "new levels of convenience for travellers, with real-time updates" that would notify the user of any time changes by sending notifications to the lock screen as well as personalized one-to-one messaging within the card.
Also read: Apple Watch 3 Cellular: All You Need To Know Before It Launches in India On May 11
"Our goal at Google Pay is to make transactions as seamless and functional as possible for consumers," said Pali Bhat, VP of Payments Products at Google. "Digitizing users' wallets and creating rich experiences that leverage Google's great assets brings us one step closer to that goal."
CEO and president of Urban Airship Brett Caine feels that they were the obvious choice for the partnership, saying in the company announcement that "Urban Airship has the only platform proven to operate at the scale necessary to ensure that this information is delivered quickly, accurately and reliably to hundreds of millions of people."
Watch: Google IO - Updates to Artificial Intelligence | Feature
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
-
Wednesday 09 May , 2018
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Wednesday 09 May , 2018 Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Raazi: Meghna Gulzar, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal on Patriotism and Their Unsung Heroes
- Australia Skipper Tim Paine Denies Rift With David Warner
- Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Posts First Photo With Husband Anand After Wedding and Our Hearts Are Melting
- Ishan Kishan Thanks Seniors for License to Kill Against KKR
- Xiaomi Redmi S2 With 18:9 Display, Dual-Cameras, A 16MP Selfie Camera Launched at Rs 10,500