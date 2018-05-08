English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google I/O 2018 Sundar Pichai Keynote How To Watch It Live In India on May 8
The event will take place in Mountain View, California and in India it will start at 9:30 PM IST. Google's CEO Sundar Pichai’s keynote will be the one to look out for right at the start of this year's Google developers conference.
File Image of Google CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google I/O 2018 will be held by the Alphabet owned company from May 8 to May 10 in the USA. The event will take place in Mountain View, California and in India it will start at 9:30 PM IST. Google's CEO Sundar Pichai’s keynote will be the one to look out for right at the start of this year's Google developers conference. The biggest announcement for this year will be the next Android Operating system and for which the developer's preview is already available. Named Android P it will take on a lead ahead of Apple's iOS 11 that are expected to be showcased at WWDC 2018 in June. Other announcements at the Google I/O 2018 that are expected on are on updates of WearOS, Google Assistant, ARCore, and more. This conference is an annual event and is focused on developers who develop apps for Google's Android platform and will affect the outcome of how you'll be using Google's services in the coming months. It will also give us a sneak peek into what kind of Google Pixel we'll see this year.
Don't Forget to Subscribe to the 'Tech And Auto Show' YouTube Channel
Also Watch: Nokia 7 Plus Review
The venue for Google I/O 2018 at Mountain View, California is at the Shoreline Amphitheatre. The three-day conference will hold multiple sessions and presentations to highlight its apps and services that Google will roll out this year for developers to take advantage of to enhance the consumer experience. Google I/O 2018 usually will kick-off with a keynote at 9:30 pm in India. The keynote will be delivered by Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and as usual Google has a dedicated I/O website where you'll be able to watch it live. For developers in India, you can watch the keynote live on Google Developers YouTube channel.
You can watch the live stream here.
Also Watch
Don't Forget to Subscribe to the 'Tech And Auto Show' YouTube Channel
Also Watch: Nokia 7 Plus Review
The venue for Google I/O 2018 at Mountain View, California is at the Shoreline Amphitheatre. The three-day conference will hold multiple sessions and presentations to highlight its apps and services that Google will roll out this year for developers to take advantage of to enhance the consumer experience. Google I/O 2018 usually will kick-off with a keynote at 9:30 pm in India. The keynote will be delivered by Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and as usual Google has a dedicated I/O website where you'll be able to watch it live. For developers in India, you can watch the keynote live on Google Developers YouTube channel.
You can watch the live stream here.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Siddhartha Sharma
-
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Vs Tata Hexa Spec Comparison - Mileage, Price, Variants and More
- Watch: Team India Selection - Siddarth Kaul Gets India Call-up, Rahane to Lead Against Afghanistan
- Babu Nahi, Aap Bolo: Newlywed Sonam Kapoor Gets An 'Important' Advice Minutes After Her Wedding
- OnePlus 6 India Launch Tickets For May 17 Are Officially Sold Out
- iPhone X Devices With FaceID Issue Will Get Replaced By Apple