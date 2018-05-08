English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google I/O 2018 Sundar Pichai Keynote How To Watch It Live In India on May 8

The event will take place in Mountain View, California and in India it will start at 9:30 PM IST. Google's CEO Sundar Pichai’s keynote will be the one to look out for right at the start of this year's Google developers conference.

Siddhartha Sharma | News18.comSidnChips

Updated:May 8, 2018, 10:37 AM IST
File Image of Google CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google I/O 2018 will be held by the Alphabet owned company from May 8 to May 10 in the USA. The event will take place in Mountain View, California and in India it will start at 9:30 PM IST. Google's CEO Sundar Pichai’s keynote will be the one to look out for right at the start of this year's Google developers conference. The biggest announcement for this year will be the next Android Operating system and for which the developer's preview is already available. Named Android P it will take on a lead ahead of Apple's iOS 11 that are expected to be showcased at WWDC 2018 in June. Other announcements at the Google I/O 2018 that are expected on are on updates of WearOS, Google Assistant, ARCore, and more. This conference is an annual event and is focused on developers who develop apps for Google's Android platform and will affect the outcome of how you'll be using Google's services in the coming months. It will also give us a sneak peek into what kind of Google Pixel we'll see this year.

The venue for Google I/O 2018 at Mountain View, California is at the Shoreline Amphitheatre. The three-day conference will hold multiple sessions and presentations to highlight its apps and services that Google will roll out this year for developers to take advantage of to enhance the consumer experience. Google I/O 2018 usually will kick-off with a keynote at 9:30 pm in India. The keynote will be delivered by Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and as usual Google has a dedicated I/O website where you'll be able to watch it live. For developers in India, you can watch the keynote live on Google Developers YouTube channel.

You can watch the live stream here.

| Edited by: Siddhartha Sharma
