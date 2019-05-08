Google I/O 2019: Android Q Beta 3 Gets Dark Mode, Focus Mode, 5G Support And More

The Google I/O keynote has come to an end and while there were a number of new announcements, the most prominent one was around Android. Sadly, we still don’t have a name, but Android 10 Q Beta 3 is rolling out starting today for a total of 21 phones include all the Pixels.According to Google, the previous beta versions of Android Q have brought over 50 features and improvements around user privacy and security. The new Beta 3 is going to emphasize the focus on innovation, security and privacy, and digital wellbeing.First and foremost, Android 10 Q is going to be the first operating system to support 5G connectivity. The Android Q Beta 3 will also improve on providing support for foldable devices, and according to Google, more and more manufacturers are going to launch foldable devices this year.Dark Mode is properly here, and you can switch it one by just hitting a toggle, or by turning on battery save mode. Google says that this feature will actually save on battery, especially if you have an OLED display.The new beta is also getting two brand new features. The first one is Live Caption, which automatically gives you captions for media that’s playing audio on your phone. The second one is Smart Reply which will now be built into Android Q’s notification system and will be able to predict your action like opening Google Maps when someone sends you an address.Extending the Digital Wellbeing aspect of Android, the new update is going to feature a Focus mode, which will let you select the apps that you find distracting and block them completely until you switch it off. There is also going to parental controls which will be a part of Family Link to allow parents control on the amount of time their kids use certain apps.We will be hearing a lot more on Android 10 Q, so stay tuned for more updates. Also, we are expecting the new update to hit our Pixel device really soon, so look out for our preview as well.