Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Google I/O 2019: Android Q Beta 3 Gets Dark Mode, Focus Mode, 5G Support And More

Android 10 Q Beta 3 is rolling out starting today for a total of 21 phones include all the Pixels.

Kunal Khullar | News18.com

Updated:May 8, 2019, 1:03 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Google I/O 2019: Android Q Beta 3 Gets Dark Mode, Focus Mode, 5G Support And More
Android 10 Q Beta 3 is rolling out starting today for a total of 21 phones include all the Pixels.
Loading...
The Google I/O keynote has come to an end and while there were a number of new announcements, the most prominent one was around Android. Sadly, we still don’t have a name, but Android 10 Q Beta 3 is rolling out starting today for a total of 21 phones include all the Pixels.

According to Google, the previous beta versions of Android Q have brought over 50 features and improvements around user privacy and security. The new Beta 3 is going to emphasize the focus on innovation, security and privacy, and digital wellbeing.

First and foremost, Android 10 Q is going to be the first operating system to support 5G connectivity. The Android Q Beta 3 will also improve on providing support for foldable devices, and according to Google, more and more manufacturers are going to launch foldable devices this year.

Dark Mode is properly here, and you can switch it one by just hitting a toggle, or by turning on battery save mode. Google says that this feature will actually save on battery, especially if you have an OLED display.

The new beta is also getting two brand new features. The first one is Live Caption, which automatically gives you captions for media that’s playing audio on your phone. The second one is Smart Reply which will now be built into Android Q’s notification system and will be able to predict your action like opening Google Maps when someone sends you an address.

Extending the Digital Wellbeing aspect of Android, the new update is going to feature a Focus mode, which will let you select the apps that you find distracting and block them completely until you switch it off. There is also going to parental controls which will be a part of Family Link to allow parents control on the amount of time their kids use certain apps.

We will be hearing a lot more on Android 10 Q, so stay tuned for more updates. Also, we are expecting the new update to hit our Pixel device really soon, so look out for our preview as well.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram