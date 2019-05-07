Google I/O 2019: How to Watch Live, With Pixel 3a, Android 10 Q, Assistant And More Expected

Google I/O 2019 keynote is going to take place on 7 May in the United States and Google CEO, Sundar Pichai will be hosting it in front of the world at 10:00am PDT (10:30pm IST). One can head over to the official Google I/O website to watch the livestream. The livestream can also be watched on the official Google Developers YouTube channel, where you will also be able to catch the key highlights. For live updates and more information, you can check out the Google Developers Facebook page, Twitter handle, and the official Google I/O 2019 app for Android.During the event Google is expected to launch new smartphones. Numerous leaks and rumours have confirmed that we will see two nimble versions of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, and the latest one seems to have revealed everything that needs to be known about the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL. The promo material confirms that the two phones will come with Night Sight which was introduced with the Pixel phones in 2018. They are also expected to feature Motion Focus and Portrait Mode along with unlimited Google Photos storage. Like the regular Pixel phones, these will come with at least three years of security and version updates so you can expect Android Q, R, and S. You can also expect fast charging, Titan M security chip, and Google’s Call Screening available for US and Canada customers.The Pixel 3a will feature a 5.6-inch display and ship with a 3,000 mAh battery, while the Pixel 3a XL will come with a 6-inch display and a 3,700 mAh battery unit. The smaller Pixel gets a Snapdragon 670 SoC while the larger one will be powered by Snapdragon 710. Rest of the features include a 12.2-megapixel Dual Pixel camera, an 8-megapixel selfie camera, 4GB RAM, 64 or 128GB storage options, Android Pie, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.Another major announcement that we are looking forward to is related to Android Q. Google might also announce the rollout of a new Android Q developer beta build and reveal the update schedule of stable Android Q release. We can also look forward to announcements related to Google Stadia, Material Design, self-driving cars, digital payments, machine learning, Chrome, Google Maps, Google Assistant, Android TV, and more.