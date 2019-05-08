SPONSORED BY
Google I/O 2019 Live Blog: Pixel 3a, Pixel 3XL Launched, Starting at 399 USD

News18.com | May 8, 2019, 12:16 AM IST
It is that time of the year again. Google is going to make new announcements at this year’s I/O developer conference. As usual there are have been numerous leaks and rumours giving us a hint at what we can expect from the event.

The biggest announcement is going to be around Android Q and we will finally know what the ‘Q’ stands for along with all the new features that will be coming with the update. Highly anticipated features include system-wide dark theme, improved permissions system, support for folding phones, themes and small changes to the user interface.
May 8, 2019 12:16 am (IST)

Dean is clearly promoting AI as a way to improve people's lives and revolutionize medicine and other fields. 

May 8, 2019 12:12 am (IST)

AI for Social Good is an initiative Google launched last year amid some severe backlash and criticism from its participation in a Pentagon drone program and just as news of its China search product began leaking. 

May 8, 2019 12:04 am (IST)
May 8, 2019 12:01 am (IST)

Jeff Dean now onstage to talk Google AI. 

May 8, 2019 12:00 am (IST)
May 7, 2019 11:59 pm (IST)
May 7, 2019 11:58 pm (IST)

Pixel scored highest for built-in security among smartphones. 

May 7, 2019 11:57 pm (IST)

Google promising 3 years of Google security updates and patches.

May 7, 2019 11:57 pm (IST)
May 7, 2019 11:56 pm (IST)

Pixel 3a has adaptive battery, uses machine learning to get up to 30 hours on a single charge. Included 18w charger, 7 hours of battery with just 15m of charging.

May 7, 2019 11:56 pm (IST)

The Pixel 3A looks exactly like a Pixel. 

May 7, 2019 11:56 pm (IST)
May 7, 2019 11:46 pm (IST)

Hub Max also supports Thread, which is Google's radio standard that... is Google's radio standard. 

May 7, 2019 11:45 pm (IST)

introductng Nest Hub Max, with a camera and a larger 10-inch display.

May 7, 2019 11:45 pm (IST)

The Google Home Hub is being renamed the Nest Hub.

May 7, 2019 11:43 pm (IST)

Now, Rick Osterloh is onstage. 

May 7, 2019 11:41 pm (IST)
May 7, 2019 11:41 pm (IST)

Android Q beta 3 available on 23 devices from 12 OEMs plus all Pixels. More than double last year.

May 7, 2019 11:39 pm (IST)
May 7, 2019 11:37 pm (IST)
May 7, 2019 11:36 pm (IST)

Privacy is now a top-level setting in Android Q, and you can flip everything on and off. 

May 7, 2019 11:34 pm (IST)
May 7, 2019 11:32 pm (IST)

Android Q will support 5G natively. 

May 7, 2019 11:31 pm (IST)
May 7, 2019 11:30 pm (IST)
May 7, 2019 11:30 pm (IST)

Stephanie Cuthbertson is talking about foldables. The features she's talking about look a lot like the Fold's App Continuity features, which Google helped develop.

May 7, 2019 11:28 pm (IST)

And it's time to talk about Android Q, the 10th version of Android. 

May 7, 2019 11:27 pm (IST)

Sundar: "If you or someone you know has slurred or hard-to-understand speech, we'd like to invite you to submit voice samples." 

May 7, 2019 11:26 pm (IST)
May 7, 2019 11:23 pm (IST)
We are also pretty sure that the company is going to announce two mid-range Pixel phones. Google will be unveiling the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, which according to several leaks, will 5.6-inch and 6-inch screens respectively. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor with 4GB of RAM. On the camera side, Google might the same 12-megapixel sensor as the Pixel 3, which has proven to be one of the best in the business.

Other announcements that we expect include updates to Google Assistant, Maps, Android Auto, Wear OS and other prominent services from the search giant.
