Google I/O 2019 Live Blog: Pixel 3a, Pixel 3XL Launched, Starting at 399 USD

It is that time of the year again. Google is going to make new announcements at this year’s I/O developer conference. As usual there are have been numerous leaks and rumours giving us a hint at what we can expect from the event.The biggest announcement is going to be around Android Q and we will finally know what the ‘Q’ stands for along with all the new features that will be coming with the update. Highly anticipated features include system-wide dark theme, improved permissions system, support for folding phones, themes and small changes to the user interface.