Google I/O 2019 Live Blog: Pixel 3a, Pixel 3XL Launched, Starting at 399 USD

The biggest announcement is going to be around Android Q and we will finally know what the ‘Q’ stands for along with all the new features that will be coming with the update. Highly anticipated features include system-wide dark theme, improved permissions system, support for folding phones, themes and small changes to the user interface.
More on Google AI as Jeff Dean takes the stage. #GoogleIO2019 #googleio #io19 @Google @GoogleIndia #GoogleAI pic.twitter.com/4C6UCoAw8s— News18 Tech (@News18Tech) May 7, 2019
The new Pixel 3a will come in three colours. #GoogleIO2019 #googleio #io19 @Google @GoogleIndia #Pixel3a pic.twitter.com/fRFHYVjs8A— News18 Tech (@News18Tech) May 7, 2019
The new Pixel 3a will come with the same AI based camera including night sight, an OLED display, and advanced AR features.#GoogleIO2019 #googleio #io19 @Google @GoogleIndia #Pixel3a pic.twitter.com/PARvPIzcCu— News18 Tech (@News18Tech) May 7, 2019
And finally we have the Pixel 3a! Pricing starts at $399 #GoogleIO2019 #googleio #io19 @Google @GoogleIndia #Pixel3a pic.twitter.com/DASnGE196y— News18 Tech (@News18Tech) May 7, 2019
Android 10 Q will now offer better permissions control where apps can access say, your location, only when you the app is open.#GoogleIO2019 #googleio #io19 @Google @GoogleIndia #Android10 #AndroidQ— News18 Tech (@News18Tech) May 7, 2019
Dark Theme is FINALLY here!!#GoogleIO2019 #googleio #io19 @Google @GoogleIndia #Android10 #AndroidQ pic.twitter.com/fl2hNXt11H— News18 Tech (@News18Tech) May 7, 2019
Android 10 Q will come loaded with Live Captions, Smart Reply, and Suggested Actions. #GoogleIO2019 #googleio #io19 @Google @GoogleIndia #Android10 #AndroidQ pic.twitter.com/07gAzgAnpA— News18 Tech (@News18Tech) May 7, 2019
Android Q will also bring support for 5G and Google is expecting over 20 operators to launch the fast network. #GoogleIO2019 #googleio #io19 @Google @GoogleIndia #Android10 #AndroidQ pic.twitter.com/fE0XRzUBDJ— News18 Tech (@News18Tech) May 7, 2019
10 years and now over 2.5 billion active devices. Thanks for joining us on this journey. #io19 pic.twitter.com/wC2VcVgEBS— Android (@Android) May 7, 2019
And now moving to Android 10 Q !#GoogleIO2019 #googleio #io19 @Google @GoogleIndia #Android10 #AndroidQ pic.twitter.com/fXlKhrnmdl— News18 Tech (@News18Tech) May 7, 2019
To help people make phone calls without having to speak or listen, Live Relay uses on-device speech recognition and text-to-speech conversion, allowing a phone to listen and speak on someone's behalf → https://t.co/6B0X1cF0JT #io19 pic.twitter.com/sqeEUzZY2E— Google (@Google) May 7, 2019
Built in collaboration with the Deaf and hard-of-hearing community, and coming later this year, Live Caption automatically captions media playing on your phone. #io19 pic.twitter.com/WhzwPuJWD0— Google (@Google) May 7, 2019
Google I/O 2019 Live Blog: Pixel 3a, Pixel 3XL Launched, Starting at 399 USD
We are also pretty sure that the company is going to announce two mid-range Pixel phones. Google will be unveiling the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, which according to several leaks, will 5.6-inch and 6-inch screens respectively. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor with 4GB of RAM. On the camera side, Google might the same 12-megapixel sensor as the Pixel 3, which has proven to be one of the best in the business.
Other announcements that we expect include updates to Google Assistant, Maps, Android Auto, Wear OS and other prominent services from the search giant.
