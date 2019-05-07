SPONSORED BY
Google I/O 2019 Live Blog: Pixel 3a Smartphones, Android Q And More to Launch

News18.com | May 7, 2019, 10:35 PM IST
It is that time of the year again. Google is going to make new announcements at this year’s I/O developer conference. As usual there are have been numerous leaks and rumours giving us a hint at what we can expect from the event.

The biggest announcement is going to be around Android Q and we will finally know what the ‘Q’ stands for along with all the new features that will be coming with the update. Highly anticipated features include system-wide dark theme, improved permissions system, support for folding phones, themes and small changes to the user interface.
May 7, 2019 10:35 pm (IST)
May 7, 2019 10:30 pm (IST)
May 7, 2019 10:28 pm (IST)

The Google I/O keynote starts at 10.30 pm, the theatre is almost full with several thousand people attending the keynote session, not to mention the many more watching the livestream.

May 7, 2019 10:19 pm (IST)
May 7, 2019 10:10 pm (IST)
May 7, 2019 10:06 pm (IST)
May 7, 2019 10:02 pm (IST)

During the event Google is expected to launch new smartphones. Numerous leaks and rumours have confirmed that we will see two nimble versions of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, and the latest one seems to have revealed everything that needs to be known about the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL. 

May 7, 2019 10:01 pm (IST)
We are also pretty sure that the company is going to announce two mid-range Pixel phones. Google will be unveiling the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, which according to several leaks, will 5.6-inch and 6-inch screens respectively. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor with 4GB of RAM. On the camera side, Google might the same 12-megapixel sensor as the Pixel 3, which has proven to be one of the best in the business.

Other announcements that we expect include updates to Google Assistant, Maps, Android Auto, Wear OS and other prominent services from the search giant.
