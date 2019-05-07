Google I/O 2019 Live Blog: Pixel 3a Smartphones, Android Q And More to Launch



We are also pretty sure that the company is going to announce two mid-range Pixel phones. Google will be unveiling the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, which according to several leaks, will 5.6-inch and 6-inch screens respectively. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor with 4GB of RAM. On the camera side, Google might the same 12-megapixel sensor as the Pixel 3, which has proven to be one of the best in the business.



Other announcements that we expect include updates to Google Assistant, Maps, Android Auto, Wear OS and other prominent services from the search giant.