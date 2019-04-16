Google I/O 2019: Pixel 3a, 3a XL Expected to Launch on May 7

There have been rumours around a pair of affordable Pixel smartphones and it seems that they are almost confirmed. According to reports Google will be announcing the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL at its annual I/O developers conference. The two handsets, as the names suggest, will be affordable variants of the original Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL.Just days ago, the Pixel 3a was leaked on Google’s own website. The two handsets are expected to offer the same camera prowess as the original but could cut down on performance and styling. It is rumoured that the handsets will not carry flagship processors and will have lower screen resolution as well. They won’t feature a premium finish either and will most likely have a plastic shell.Google has sent out a teaser with the tagline ‘Help is on the way’ which seems to be a reference for the upcoming Marvel blockbuster, Avengers: Endgame. Basically we can expect new characters to join the Avengers Playmoji AR pack which will be available exclusively on Pixel smartphones. The new additions include War Machine, Thor, Black Widow, Rocket, and Captain Marvel who will be joining the existing character lineup including Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Nebula, and Okoye.The Pixel 3a from what we have heard could feature a 5.6-inch display with a 2160x1080 pixel resolution, a Snapdragon 670 processor, 4GB of RAM along with Android 9.0 Pie. The Pixel 3a XL could feature a 6-inch display with a 2160x1080 pixel resolution, Snapdragon 710 CPU and possibly 6GB of RAM.