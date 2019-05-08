Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Google I/O 2019: Pixel 3a, 3a XL Launched; Price, Specifications and More

The Pixel 3a will be priced at Rs 39,999 while the Pixel 3a XL will be available for Rs 44,999. You can buy one starting tomorrow from Flipkart and other stores in India.

Kunal Khullar | News18.com

Updated:May 8, 2019, 1:05 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Google I/O 2019: Pixel 3a, 3a XL Launched; Price, Specifications and More
The Pixel 3a will be priced at Rs 39,999 while the Pixel 3a XL will be available for Rs 44,999. You can buy one starting tomorrow from Flipkart and other stores in India.
Loading...
As expected, Google has announced the new Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL at the ongoing I/O 2019 developer conference. The new Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are more affordable versions of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

They still get the great Pixel camera with advanced HDR+ and machine learning technology. The build however is cheaper as you get a plastic finish at the back compromising on wireless charging and water resistance. The good thing is, the headphone jack is back!

The Pixel 3a XL comes with a 6-inch Full HD+ OLED display, while the smaller Pixel 3a has a 5.6 inch panel with the same resolution and display tech. You also get stereo speakers, Bluetooth 5.0, free Google Photos backup for high-quality photos.

In case you wanted to know the full specifications, here they are:

Pixel 3a
5.6 inch OLED FullHD+ (2220 x 1080) with Dragontrail Glass Protection
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
4GB LPDDR4x RAM
64GB Storage
12.2-megapixel primary camera with OIS and EIS and f/1.8 aperture
8-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture, 84-degree field of view
3,000mAh Battery 18W Fast Charging

Pixel 3a XL
6 inch OLED FullHD+ 2160 x 1080 with Dragontrail Glass Protection
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
4GB LPDDR4x RAM
64GB Storage
12.2-megapixel primary camera with OIS and EIS and f/1.8 aperture
8-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture, 84-degree field of view
3,700mAh Battery 18W Fast Charging

The Pixel 3a will be priced at Rs 39,999 while the Pixel 3a XL will be available for Rs 44,999. There are three colours to choose from, Black, White and Purple-ish. You can buy one starting tomorrow from Flipkart and other stores in India.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram