Google I/O 2019: Pixel 3a, 3a XL Launched; Price, Specifications and More
The Pixel 3a will be priced at Rs 39,999 while the Pixel 3a XL will be available for Rs 44,999. You can buy one starting tomorrow from Flipkart and other stores in India.
As expected, Google has announced the new Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL at the ongoing I/O 2019 developer conference. The new Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are more affordable versions of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.
They still get the great Pixel camera with advanced HDR+ and machine learning technology. The build however is cheaper as you get a plastic finish at the back compromising on wireless charging and water resistance. The good thing is, the headphone jack is back!
The Pixel 3a XL comes with a 6-inch Full HD+ OLED display, while the smaller Pixel 3a has a 5.6 inch panel with the same resolution and display tech. You also get stereo speakers, Bluetooth 5.0, free Google Photos backup for high-quality photos.
In case you wanted to know the full specifications, here they are:
Pixel 3a
5.6 inch OLED FullHD+ (2220 x 1080) with Dragontrail Glass Protection
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
4GB LPDDR4x RAM
64GB Storage
12.2-megapixel primary camera with OIS and EIS and f/1.8 aperture
8-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture, 84-degree field of view
3,000mAh Battery 18W Fast Charging
Pixel 3a XL
6 inch OLED FullHD+ 2160 x 1080 with Dragontrail Glass Protection
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
4GB LPDDR4x RAM
64GB Storage
12.2-megapixel primary camera with OIS and EIS and f/1.8 aperture
8-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture, 84-degree field of view
3,700mAh Battery 18W Fast Charging
The Pixel 3a will be priced at Rs 39,999 while the Pixel 3a XL will be available for Rs 44,999. There are three colours to choose from, Black, White and Purple-ish. You can buy one starting tomorrow from Flipkart and other stores in India.
