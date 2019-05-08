Google I/O 2019: Pixel 3a, 3a XL Launched; Price, Specifications and More

As expected, Google has announced the new Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL at the ongoing I/O 2019 developer conference. The new Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are more affordable versions of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.They still get the great Pixel camera with advanced HDR+ and machine learning technology. The build however is cheaper as you get a plastic finish at the back compromising on wireless charging and water resistance. The good thing is, the headphone jack is back!The Pixel 3a XL comes with a 6-inch Full HD+ OLED display, while the smaller Pixel 3a has a 5.6 inch panel with the same resolution and display tech. You also get stereo speakers, Bluetooth 5.0, free Google Photos backup for high-quality photos.In case you wanted to know the full specifications, here they are:5.6 inch OLED FullHD+ (2220 x 1080) with Dragontrail Glass ProtectionQualcomm Snapdragon 6704GB LPDDR4x RAM64GB Storage12.2-megapixel primary camera with OIS and EIS and f/1.8 aperture8-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture, 84-degree field of view3,000mAh Battery 18W Fast Charging6 inch OLED FullHD+ 2160 x 1080 with Dragontrail Glass ProtectionQualcomm Snapdragon 6704GB LPDDR4x RAM64GB Storage12.2-megapixel primary camera with OIS and EIS and f/1.8 aperture8-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture, 84-degree field of view3,700mAh Battery 18W Fast ChargingThe Pixel 3a will be priced at Rs 39,999 while the Pixel 3a XL will be available for Rs 44,999. There are three colours to choose from, Black, White and Purple-ish. You can buy one starting tomorrow from Flipkart and other stores in India.