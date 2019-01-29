Google I/O 2019 to be Held From May 7-9, Expect Android Q Reveal

The dates for this year’s Google I/O developers conference are out. The company has revealed that it will be hosting the event from May 7 to 9, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai has also confirmed the venue as Shoreline Amphitheatre, California.Just like last year, we are hoping that Pichai will be giving the opening keynote followed by a variety of announcements around products and services from the house of Google.Google usually makes announcements around machine learning and artificial intelligence, which means that we could see new features and updates for Google Assistant, Google Lens and other major products from the search giant. There’s also a possibility that the company will mention its progress around Fuscia OS and hopefully the next update for Wear OS with a brand new smartwatch with the Pixel branding. While we haven’t seen any leaks, we could also see updated Google Home speakers and smart displays loaded with Google Assistant.Of course, the biggest and most exciting announcement should be the next version of Android. We are already hearing certain features that could arrive on Android Q. A recent video showcasing what seems to be an early build of the upcoming update. We can see that the icons on the always-on display have moved, notifications can now only be cleared with a swipe to the right, and settings icons are also slightly changed. Along with that, the permission settings have been completely revamped, including the ability to limit an app's access to a specific setting while the app is in use. There’s also an updated dark mode which can now be set to always on or based on the time of day. There’s a possibility that Google will bring system-wide dark mode for Android.All the announcements and keynote speeches will be live-streamed on YouTube so make sure you are tuned in and also follow News18 Tech for all the updates.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.