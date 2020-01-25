Google I/O 2020 Scheduled for May 12-14: Android 11, Pixel 4a and More

Google I/O, the company's annual developer conference, will begin from May 12 and will go on till May 14. In a tweet Google CEO Sundar Pichai informed that the event will take place at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. Pichai shared a Google I/O GIF with the caption, “Cosmos aligned. We'll be back at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View for this year's #GoogleIO on May 12-14!”

Last year at the Google I/O event, affordable versions of the Pixel 3 phones called the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3Aa XL were launched.

Last year at the Google I/O event, affordable versions of the Pixel 3 phones called the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3Aa XL were launched. This year, if rumours are to be believed, the search giant may launch affordable versions of its 2019 flagships, the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL. As per some of the leaked information, the handset is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 or possibly the new Snapdragon 765 series SoC, with 4GB RAM and a 12.2-megapixel main rear camera. As of now, one can only expect 5G connectivity if the phone is powered by Snapdragon 765.

The Google Pixel 4 was launched last year and houses a dual-camera including a regular and a telephoto lens, which lets the device offer more depth in photos apart from other benefits that enhance the user experience. The handset did not make its way to India due to the use of the Soli radar, which is apparently used by the Indian army. Hopefully, the Pixel 4a will skip that feature and eventually make its way to India.

We are also expecting Google to shine some light on the next Android update, which might be called Android 11. There have been reports that Android 11 could bring a welcome change to the Airplane mode as it would no longer automatically switch off Bluetooth like it currently does. It is also being said that it is a possibility that Android 11 or Android R, could also increase the file size limit for video recordings from the current 4GB. We can expect the first developer preview of the Android 11 update somewhere around the end of February or March.

