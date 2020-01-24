Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Google I/O 2020 Scheduled From May 12 to May 14

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 4a at the upcoming developer conference.

IANS

Updated:January 24, 2020, 3:11 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Google I/O 2020 Scheduled From May 12 to May 14
Google is expected to launch the Pixel 4a at the upcoming developer conference.

US-based search engine giant Google on Friday revealed that its next I/O developer conference will take place from May 12 to 14 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre, which is in Mountain View near Google's HQ.

"Cosmos aligned. We will be back at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View for this year's #GoogleIO on May 12-14," tweeted Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Last year, Google announced the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL at I/O. This year, the company is expected to launch the rumoured Pixel 4a at the event. The upcoming Google Pixel 4a, which is expected to be the successor of the budget Pixel 3a, is likely to have a punch-hole display.

Google launched the Pixel 4 in October, but it decided not to release it in India. According to the new leaks, the Pixel 4a has tried to match the design of the standard Google Pixel 4 very closely. But unlike the Pixel 4's dual sensor at the back, the budget 4a is likely to have a single camera sensor, in addition to a rear fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack, and the same USB-C port and bottom-facing speakers. The 5.7- or 5.8-inch display of Pixel 4a utilises the punch-hole for the front-facing camera sensor in order to make the bezels appear much slimmer compared to its predecessor Pixel 3a, suggest the leaks.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram