Google I/O 2021 Live Updates: Android 12, Pixel 5a Launch Expected Soon

Google is all set to begin its annual keynote conference Google I/O 2021 tonight, May 18 at 1PM EDT (10:30PM IST). At this year’s Google I/O, the Mountain View, California-based giant is expected to unveil new products and software developments, including the first beta for the next version of its mobile Android OS – Android 12. Apart from the next Android iteration, Google is also expected to talk about its upcoming services, the new Pixel Buds A-series, and more. However, the software giant has already said that the Google Pixel 5a will debut around the same time as its predecessor, therefore, the phone might come in August. The virtual event that is taking place after a year will go on till May 20.

To watch the event, fans can head to Google I/O site or Google social media channels. You can also watch via the embedded link below. Starting with the next-gen Android 12, the company may talk about its most anticipated feature after releasing previews for developers over the last few months. At Google I/O 2021, the company is expected to reveal Android 12’s more user-focused features including a refreshed UI, a new lock screen, and privacy tools. There are rumours of a new privacy UI that will alert users when their camera, microphone, and location is in use – similar to green and orange LED indicators that Apple introduced with iOS 14 last year. Google is also reported to launch the Pixel Buds A-series tonight. The TWS earbuds have been leaked on several occasions and most recently, Google ‘accidentally’ tweeted about the Pixel Buds A series via the official Android Twitter handle. While leaks do not tell much about the product, the A-series name makes it seem like these will be an affordable offering from Google.

