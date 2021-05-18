tech

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#CycloneTauktae#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Tech»Google I/O 2021 Live Updates: Android 12, Pixel 5a Launch Expected Soon
yello-bulltLIVE NOW

auto-refresh

facebookTwitterskype

Google I/O 2021 Live Updates: Android 12, Pixel 5a Launch Expected Soon

The Google I/O 2021 is expected to unveil Android 12, which may bring the biggest UI update to Android in recent times.

News18.com | May 18, 2021, 22:52 IST
Google I/O 2021

Google is all set to begin its annual keynote conference Google I/O 2021 tonight, May 18 at 1PM EDT (10:30PM IST). At this year’s Google I/O, the Mountain View, California-based giant is expected to unveil new products and software developments, including the first beta for the next version of its mobile Android OS – Android 12. Apart from the next Android iteration, Google is also expected to talk about its upcoming services, the new Pixel Buds A-series, and more. However, the software giant has already said that the Google Pixel 5a will debut around the same time as its predecessor, therefore, the phone might come in August. The virtual event that is taking place after a year will go on till May 20.

To watch the event, fans can head to Google I/O site or Google social media channels. You can also watch via the embedded link below. Starting with the next-gen Android 12, the company may talk about its most anticipated feature after releasing previews for developers over the last few months. At Google I/O 2021, the company is expected to reveal Android 12’s more user-focused features including a refreshed UI, a new lock screen, and privacy tools. There are rumours of a new privacy UI that will alert users when their camera, microphone, and location is in use – similar to green and orange LED indicators that Apple introduced with iOS 14 last year. Google is also reported to launch the Pixel Buds A-series tonight. The TWS earbuds have been leaked on several occasions and most recently, Google ‘accidentally’ tweeted about the Pixel Buds A series via the official Android Twitter handle. While leaks do not tell much about the product, the A-series name makes it seem like these will be an affordable offering from Google.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

May 18, 2021 22:52 (IST)

Basically, Google's saying that they have found the secret sauce to AI assistants not saying "I'm sorry, I didn't quite get that."

May 18, 2021 22:51 (IST)

LaMDA can synthesise learned concepts from a complete set of training data. This apparently helps it better carry forward open-ended conversations.

May 18, 2021 22:49 (IST)

...and we're now seeing Pluto talking to Google's new speech model, LaMDA.

May 18, 2021 22:47 (IST)

We're going through all the advances that WaveNet, Live Translate on Android and other machine learning tools have made at Google. Now, looking forward to more natural language processing technology by Google.

May 18, 2021 22:44 (IST)

Anyway, back to the more serious stuff – Google says its live language translator now has 4x more usage than before. I'm not sure about the exact data parameters of it.

May 18, 2021 22:44 (IST)

Rather, a family elder who always starts a conversation with, "Back in our generation, things were tough..."

May 18, 2021 22:43 (IST)

Side note: Doesn't Pichai always sound like that calm family elder who always seems like he's achieved more than what you have, no matter what you do?

May 18, 2021 22:43 (IST)

More on Meet: new features include Collab mode, tile resizing, Companion mode, noise cancellation, Smart Canvas come to Workspace. Soltero says all of this is coming to all users, soon. More details in the coming weeks.

May 18, 2021 22:41 (IST)

Google is bringing Meet directly into Docs, Sheets and Slides so that you need one click to start a collab meeting with all with whom a file has been shared with.

May 18, 2021 22:40 (IST)

Smart Canvas is basically a new interface for shared Google Docs editing. It has organised live editing on shared Docs, which can honestly be a nightmare if there are more than two users working on one file, live. It requires a crazy amount of coordination, but now, Google's putting labels and organising tasks for each users to make things more organised.

May 18, 2021 22:38 (IST)

And here's the first announcement – Smart Canvas in Google Workspace. Javier Soltero will talk us through it.

May 18, 2021 22:37 (IST)

Through school education, Chromebooks are the number one notebooks of choice, says Pichai. That's an interesting statistic to look closer at.

May 18, 2021 22:36 (IST)

Google's taking cues from the pools of data that it already has (and will have more of) to offer things like eco-friendly routes that may help consume lesser fuel, and safer routes that are better for commuting on overall terms. It's always a mixed bag with these things.

May 18, 2021 22:34 (IST)

We're of course starting with going over all the Covid-related stuff that Google has been up to. And now, looking forward.

May 18, 2021 22:33 (IST)

And here's Google and Alphabet chief Sundar Pichai, addressing what looks like an outdoor art class rather than one of the world's most powerful companies' annual developer conference.

May 18, 2021 22:32 (IST)

We're starting I/O 2021 with a glimpse of how the pre-pandemic era I/O keynote used to be. Man, we really had more fun than we'd thought back then, didn't we?

May 18, 2021 22:30 (IST)

Frivolities aside, we're expected Android 12 today. Specifically, Android with an apparently new interface and loads of privacy and security talk. We're also looking at the Pixel 5a's possible launch.

May 18, 2021 22:28 (IST)

We're about five minutes away from the tech stuff to begin, but until then, it has been a very interesting session of music until now.

May 18, 2021 22:23 (IST)

We haven't been up to our usual pre-blog shenanigans, because ladies and gentlemen, Google is staging one of the most amazing pre-keynote music presentations that we've seen from tech brands in recent times!

May 18, 2021 22:16 (IST)

Hello, good evening, and welcome to the Google I/O 2021 keynote's live coverage!

Google I/O 2021 Live Updates: Android 12, Pixel 5a Launch Expected Soon
Google I/O 2021