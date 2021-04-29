Google I/O 2021 Will Have 'Significant Product Updates and Announcements,' Company Teases

Google’s parent Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has announced that the company will have “significant product updates and announcements" at the upcoming Google I/O 2021 event next month. Last year, the company had cancelled its annual I/O event owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and this year, the show would take place from May 18 and continue till May 20. Typically, Google showcases new products updates and software developments around Google Search and more, at the annual event. Google I/O also comprises developer keynotes, technical sessions, and interactive sandboxes. Fans can expect the first look at the Android 12, new Google Search features, and more. The company may unveil the new Pixel 5a at the event.

Pichai announced (via 9to5Google) the development regarding the Google I/O during the Alphabet Q1 2021 Earnings Call, earlier this week. He also spoke about Alphabet’s aid to Indian bodies to tackle the COVID-19 crisis. The company’s latest earnings report shows a growth of 34 percent between January to March 2021 compared to the same quarter last year. Its revenue stood at $55.3 billion that is close to $56.9 billion in the last quarter. The company earned $41.2 billion in the first quarter of 2020. “Over the last year, people have turned to Google Search and many online services to stay informed, connected and entertained. We’ve continued our focus on delivering trusted services to help people around the world. Our Cloud services are helping businesses, big and small, accelerate their digital transformations," Pichai said in the Q1 2021 results. YouTube‘s ad revenue has been up at $6 billion versus $4.03 billion a year ago, and Cloud storage services also posted a growth ($4.05 billion versus $2.78 billion last year).

Meanwhile, Google has been rolling out the developer’s preview of Android 12 for the last few months. The latest phase of software preview rolled out last week, and the public beta channel will open next month. The Google Pixel 5a is reported to pack a 12.2-megapixel camera and the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC that powers Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G. More details over the Google I/O 2021 is awaited.

