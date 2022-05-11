Google I/O 2022 is the platform where Google showcases its new products, which includes software mostly. This developer conference helps people understand the different products Google is going to introduce for its varied hardware later in the year. Google has made a habit of talking about the new Android version for smartphones, smartwatches and even tablets over the years.

In addition to this, developers get a close-up look at the new products added in the backend that most of us are unable to see. Google I/O 2022 keynote will be hosted by Alphabet CEO, Sundar Pichai, who will walk us through the announcements during the 2-hour long session. Google I/O 2022 keynote is a virtual affair once again, which means the whole world can stream the live event for free.

As per multiple reports, Google I/O 2022 keynote should give us more details about Android 13 for smartphones, Wear OS for smartwatches, Chrome OS for Chromebooks and other software products offered by Google in the market. Android 13 is expected to be the main focus, and we’ll know how Google has improved privacy and security features for the upcoming smartphones.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 15 Likely To Come With USB Type C Port For Charging

But it’s unlikely that Google will limit its keynote to software products. Multiple leaks and rumours have hinted that Google could announce the new Pixel 6a smartphone, and also give us updates on the first-ever Pixel Watch smartwatch from the company.

Watch Video: Google I/O 2022 Keynote Live

Google I/O 2022 Keynote Live Highlights

11:32 -

Google Adding Improved Privacy Features

Cyber breaches have the ability to handicap systems and businesses. Google is raising the bar for cybersecurity. Google’s Threat Analysis Group detected hundreds of bad actors targeting users.

Google is investing $10 billion to modernise systems, and train new cybersecurity workforce. Phishing attacks form majority of cyber attacks. Gmail has been deployed to protect users again such phishing threats. Google is enabling two-factor authentication by default.

11:10 PM IST -

Google Assistant Updated For Better Conversations

Google is finally getting rid of the wake word Hey Google. The Nest Hub Max is getting a look and talk feature which is designed to match your face and voice. All the data is kept in-device and not shared with Google.

Google is adding quick phrases to set alarm, turn off the light and few other actions on the Nest Hub Max speaker.

10:54 PM IST -

Google Search Now Goes Into Multi-Mode

In India, more than 30 percent of Search queries are spoken as highlighted by the company. Google also says that Lens was used by billions in the last year. It has introduced multisearch, so that you can take a snap of a dress and still search for the item via Search on the internet.

Google is bringing this capability for local search results that includes apparel, home goods and restaurants near your area. This will be available later

this year.

10:48 PM IST -

Google Workspace Gets New Features

Workspace get automated summarisations so that you don’t have to go through 25-pages of your project, says Pichai. Google Docs is getting this feature right now, and other Workspace products will get them soon.

10:39 PM IST -

Google Translate Gets 24 New Language Support

Pichai announces that thanks to Google’s neural machine language, it now brings 24 new languages that are supported by Translate. It has been able to customise these languages without relying on whole data to get successful results.

Google Translate Gets 24 New Language Support

10:35 PM IST -

Google I/O 2022 Keynote With Sundar Pichai Begins

Right on cue, Google I/O 2022 keynote begins, and Sundar Pichai is on the stage to start the 2-hour long session.

10:27 PM IST -

Sundar Pichai Ready For Google I/O 2022 Keynote

Sundar Pichai is all set to host the keynote in less than 3 minutes, and here’s his update from ground zero

Nice to be back IRL at Shoreline! See you soon:) #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/6A3mtEIAl4— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) May 11, 2022

10:26 PM IST -

Google I/O 2022 Keynote: What We Expect To See

Google I/O 2022 keynote is probably going to be the platform where we will hear more about Android 13, how Google has improved the software for its devices, and what other privacy features have been added to make it safer.

10:22 PM IST-

Google I/O 2022 Keynote Live Where To Watch

Google I/O 2022 is taking place at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. You can watch the live stream on Google’s official YouTube channel. We also added the embed link below for you to watch the show on the News18 Tech website.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.