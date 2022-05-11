Google I/O 2022: Where to Watch Online, What to Expect

Google’s developer-centric Google I/O 2022 event will start tonight, May 11 at 10:30 PM IST. The two-day programme will showcase Alphabet-Google’s innovations and updates for its host of services like Android OS, Google Pay, Play Store, Cloud, and more. Typically, Google showcases developments across its services at I/O, but we have seen launches of some hardware in the past. This year, the company is expected to unveil its anticipated Google Pixel Watch smartwatch following its acquisition of Fitbit and collaboration with Samsung. Google has also shared a programme list on its I/O website, and fans can check out a variety of shows online following the keynote.

How to Watch Google I/O 2022

The Google I/O 2022 will start tonight at 10:30 PM IST. The keynote should last for an hour, and there are other developer-specific events scheduled later. The I/O 2022 website mentions there’s a Developer Keynote where developers can learn about the latest updates from Google Developers following the keynote. There’s also a dedicated event later where fans can learn about the latest updates in Android.

The developer-centric event will be held at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. However, fans can watch the live stream on Google’s official YouTube channel. We also added the embed link below for you to watch the show on the News18 Tech website. To watch other events, developers will need to register from the official website. Day 2 events will begin on May 12 at 9:30 PM IST.

What to Expect at Google I/O 2022

As mentioned earlier, Google is expected to unveil its first smartwatch, called the Pixel Watch. The moniker would likely remain unchanged as we spotted the same on the United States Patent and Trademark Office database. The smartwatch may borrow health sensors that we have seen on Fitbit Versa watches, while the software would be an optimised version of Google Wear OS. Google has been working with Samsung to make the smartwatch OS more intuitive. In terms of design, its alleged renders and live images have surfaced online multiple times in the past.

We will also meet the new-generation Android 13 that is already available to developers and testers in Beta form. For end-users, Android 13 is expected to bring a new interface and themes for icons. We can expect new widgets and the addition of Fast Pair natively in Android 13. We might also see some new editing tools for Google Photos.

