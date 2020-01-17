Google is 2019's Top App Publisher, Overtakes Facebook for the 1st Time in Five Years
Facebook has largely dominated this list thanks to its social media and messaging applications.
Image for representation.
US-based search engine giant Google has, for the first time in five years, unseated Facebook as the top publisher of mobile apps. In the last quarter of 2019, Google amassed close to 850 million downloads compared to Facebook‘s nearly 800 million, analytics firm Sensor Tower revealed recently. When it comes to overall downloads for the year, however, Google still trails behind Facebook.
While Google raked in nearly 2.3 billion downloads, Facebook gained almost 3 billion downloads over the past 12 months. Facebook owns four out of the top five most downloaded apps worldwide, including WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and Messenger, that does not come as a surprise. ByteDance-owned video sharing app TikTok was the world's second-most downloaded app in 2019.
The figures show that TikTok downloads reached an all-time high in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2019, with nearly 220 million installs, which represented a 24 per cent increase over Q3 2019. Sensor Tower also reports that TikTok's revenue grew by a massive 540 per cent year-on-year in Q4 2019.
Additionally, Disney+ was downloaded more than 30 million times in Q4 2019 in the US, which is more than double of its next nearest competitor, TikTok. In terms of revenue, Disney+ grossed more than $50 million in its first 30 days, beating out other subscription video on demand (SVOD) rivals, like HBO NOW and Showtime.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Friday 10 January , 2020 Apple MacBook Pro 16 Review: Like Nothing Else
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh Throws Water on Madhurima Tuli, She Hits Back with a Frying Pan
- This is How Saif Ali Khan Responded to How to Tackle 'Are You Gay' Question
- Tanhaji Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan's Film Crosses the Rs 100 Crore Mark
- Netizens Call Kerala Tourism 'Anti-Hindu' after it Tweets Beef Dish Recipe on Makar Sankranti
- PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 Update: Death Cam, Extreme Cold Mode, Colour Blind Mode and More