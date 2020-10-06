Google is Adding Its Night Mode to Google Camera Go for Budget Smartphones

Google Camera Go app is a toned-down version of the Google Camera app for providing Google's AI photography features in budget smartphones. The Google Camera Go app adds features like Portrait Mode and other effects for low-end smartphones using Google's AI features. Now, Google has also added a new dedicated Night Mode for low-light photography, a feature that the lower-end phones often miss out on. Google had announced a 'Go' version of its Google Camera app back in March this year, alongside the Nokia 1.3.

The development was announced by Google alongside a short video on the new Night Mode on Google Camera Go. Google said that the update will start rolling out with the Nokia 1.3, the Wiko Y61, and the Wiko Y81. The new Night Mode will allow users to click high-quality images in low light without using the flash. The Night Mode will work in a similar way the Pixel's Night Sight mode works. When the shutter button is clicked, the camera app will automatically capture simultaneous shots in burst and merge them to produce a clearer low-light photo. Users don't need any additional tweaks or adjustments to be able to use the Night Mode on Google Camera Go.

“We want to provide people using entry-level smartphones access to a high-quality camera experience. For many, capturing moments in low light is a matter of trial and error. Taking night-time photos requires them to experiment with complicated settings. With Night Mode in Nokia 1.3 and other devices, preserving memories and capturing great photos will be easier for everyone," Google's Product Manager for Google's Next Billion Users initiative, Joris van Mens was quoted by 9to5Google as saying.

Nokia 1.3 owners in 27 countries will be able to update their Google Camera Go app to access Night Mode. Other devices will also get the feature in the coming months, Google announced.