Google Is Bringing These New Features To Android Phones With Latest Feature Drop

Google has announced upcoming features for Android users in its latest feature drop. The upcoming features include an improvement in Google Photos’ portrait blur feature, tweaks to Google TV, Gboard improvements, a new screen time widget, and more. Google has not revealed anything in terms of the roll out of these new features, but it is expected that they will first arrive on Google’s Pixel smartphones, before being shipped to other Android users with Google One subscription. Let us take a look at what Google has in store for Android users next.

Google Photos’ portrait blur feature is getting an update where it will be able to blur the background in a wider range of photos, including pictures of pets, food, and plants. The feature has previously been able to blur the background of pictures with people only. The feature will be launched for Pixel owners and Google One subscribers with a future update. Portrait blur can also be applied to existing photos.

Google’s Keyboard or Gboard’s grammar correction will also see a wider rollout in the upcoming feature drop. Google says that the feature joins its existing spell-checking functionality. This feature has been exclusive to Pixel phones so far. Gboard is also being updated with 2,000 added emoji mashups that combine two existing emojis into stickers. These, users will be able to post across a variety of messaging apps and online services.

Google’s Live Transcribe app is also getting an important update. The app, designed to offer quick speech-to-text transcription for those who are hard of hearing is being updated to work offline. Google says that this will be helpful for conversations that happen in areas with low network coverage like subways or airplanes. Live Transcribe is available across all Android phones and comes pre-installed on Samsung and Pixel phones.

Apart from this, Google Assistant is getting a new feature that will let you pay for parking, check status, and extend your time in a parking by using just your voice. For this feature, Google has integrated ParkMobile that is available in 400 US cities.

Nearby Share, the AirDrop competitor for Android devices is also being updated to share files with more than one person at a time.

Further, Google TV is getting a new “Highlights" tab which offers a feed of entertainment news and reviews based on movies and shows you follow. Lastly, a new Screen Time widget is coming to Android phones, and it is designed to offer an at-a-glance look at the apps you’re spending most times on during the day.

