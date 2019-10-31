Google is Developing a Heavy ‘Ad Blocker’ for Chrome; Here's What it Plans to Target

Back in the second week of July, it was reported by various news websites that Google is planning to enable Chrome’s built-in ad blocker. This has always been one of the major issues as ads can create a lot of issues while browsing the web. To remove such ads, which essentially slow down the browser, Google seems to finally add some new features. According to reports, Chrome 80 is receiving a Heavy Ad Intervention feature. As reported, the feature, named ‘Heavy Ad Intervention’, can be located behind a flag for Windows, Mac, Linux, Chrome OS and Android in Chrome 80 Canary. This is currently for testing and can be enabled.

Google is following the footsteps of Firefox and Chromium Edge to provide a hassle-free browsing experience to users. Both Firefox and Chromium Edge browsers allow users to block heavy-taxing ads via the Tracking Protection feature. To enable the Heavy Ad Intervention feature in Chrome on desktop and Android, follow these steps:

· Ensure you’re using the latest Chrome Canary

· Visit chrome://flags page

· Search for “Heavy ad”, in the highlighted results, for Heavy Ad Intervention

· Select “Enabled” and restart the browser.

Earlier, Google has also given a proper explainer about Heavy Ad Intervention Feature. According to the note, Google plans to encourage ads that load large, poorly compressed images or large video files before a user gesture. It also planned to target ads that mine cryptocurrency or perform expensive operations in javascript, such as decoding video files, or CPU timing attacks.

