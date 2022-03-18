Google Is Going To Make It Easier To Find Apps For Android Tablet

Google wants to make lives easier for tablet users. It wants to give them the option to easily find apps that are compatible with tablets. And all these changes are going to be part of the Android 12L version, which has been designed with big-screen devices and foldables in focus.

Most of you would agree that finding apps for tablets on the Play Store can be cumbersome. You have to probably dig through multiple sections to get any relevant result.

But with Android 12L all that is going to change, now that Google is serious about Android tablets once again.

Google says it has a three-point plan to make this a reality. It is going to follow the basics and help the tablet-centric apps rank better, alert if an app is not suited to the tablet, and provide information about apps that do well on tablets or not. Google has not talked about a definite timeline for these changes to be implemented but we’re hoping to hear more about its tablet plans at the Google I/O 2022 which is going to take place in the second week of May this year.

Google is really trying to resurrect its failed projects once again. It has partnered with Samsung to re-work the WearOS platform, making it more durable, efficient and app-centric.

Similarly, the company seems intent on changing the fortunes of Android tablets in the market. iPad has a dominating position in the market, something that was made possible after repeated failure of Android as a tablet platform.

Samsung, Lenovo and Realme are trying their best to make the product work, but the software is a big drawback for any aspiring manufacturer.

Android 12L seems to be encouraging, and let’s hope Google has finally found the way to compete with Apple in this segment.

