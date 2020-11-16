Google Is In Trouble In Turkey; Gets a $25 Million Fine And Orders To Change Online Ad Business Strategy

Google is in trouble in Turkey again. The company has been hit by a 196.7 million Turkish lira ($25.6 million) fine by the Turkish Competition Board. This comes as part of investigations for alleged abuse of dominance in the online advertising business. This the second fine Google has been asked to pay in Turkey just this year—there was a 98.3 million Turkish lira fine earlier this year for deploying “aggressive competition tactics.”

The investigations by the Turkish authorities suggest that Google altered text ads to favour some companies in the search results and pushed some others out. Arab News reports that Google has 60 days to appeal the judgement, though it is not clear at this time if Google will. Google has been accused of unfavorable search result placement for companies that do not generate advertisement revenue for Google. The country has given Google six months to rework its online ad business practices. This puts Google in a slightly uncomfortable position because if the tech giant were to be seen abiding to the guidelines set by the Turkish authorities, they will be forced to follow the same elsewhere as well. Google is already in the crosshairs with regulatory authorities in the US and the European Union.