Google Is Killing This Useful Feature With Upcoming Chrome Update For Android

Google will soon discontinue the Lite Mode feature on Google Chrome, the feature that was aimed at saving users’ data. The feature has been there on Google Chrome for Android since 2014 and will soon be discontinued as mobile data has become cheaper across the world and together with Google’s AMP initiative, Lite mode is not as useful as it used to be. Google says that on March 29, 2022, the company will “turn off" Lite mode for Google Chrome on Android with the release of Chrome M100 version.

Google says that Lite mode will be removed with the upcoming Chrome 100 release on the stable channels. This change will affect all Google Chrome users on Android running the latest build as well as users on older builds. “On March 29th, 2022, with the release of Chrome M100 to the stable channel, we’ll turn off Lite mode, a Chrome feature for Android that we introduced back in 2014 as Chrome Data Saver to help people use less mobile data on their phones and load web pages faster," Google Chrome’s Support Manager said in a blog post.

Currently, users can access Lite mode as a feature to save data from Chrome’s Settings page under the “Advanced" section. When in Lite Mode, Chrome uses Google servers to speed up page loading speeds and save data at the same time. Pages that are heavy and slow to load are identified by Chrome and sent through the Google servers to compress them. Lite Mode is only available for Android users of Google Chrome. Google, in its support page says that when users use Lite mode, some of their web traffic may go through Google servers before being downloaded to a user’s device.

According to a report in XDA Developers, Lite mode is already been discontinued on Google Chrome Canary, with the Chrome Beta and Chrome stable version to follow suit in the coming weeks.

