Google Is Making Its Search And YouTube More Private With New Cookie Options: Here's What's New

Google has announced a new cookie consent banner after being forced to pay EUR 150 million by European regulators earlier this year. Users visiting Search and YouTube in Europe while being signed out or in incognito mode will now see an updated cookie dialogue which will reject and accept all buttons.

Previously, the process took a bit more as users had only two options – “Accept” and “Personalize.” Here, users were able to accept all cookies with just one button, but rejecting them took several clicks and users had to navigate through several options if they wanted to reject all unnecessary cookies. Now, however, users will get three clear choices on Google Search and YouTube’s new banner – “Accept All,” “Reject All,” and “More Options,” allowing them to reject all cookies with just one click.

ALSO READ: EU Has New Laws For Tech Giants: Google, Meta, Amazon And More To Face These New Regulations In Europe

Both the “Accept All” and “Reject All” buttons will be placed prominently in the new banner and will be of the same size and colour, in order to avoid confusion, or avoid users clicking the accept button by mistake. The “More Options” button will be of a different colour,

“This update, which began rolling out earlier this month on YouTube, will provide you with equal “Reject all” and “Accept all” buttons on the first screen in your preferred language,” Google’s product manager Sammit Adhya said in a blog post.

This came right before Europe’s new Digital Services Act rule that tightens the regulations on big tech companies in the region. The Digital Services Act or DSA will force tech giants to take responsibility towards content that appears on their platforms.

Watch Video: Redmi Smart Band Pro Review: A Complete Value-for-money Fitness ‘Watch’

The new rules include removing illegal content more quickly, and explaining to users and researchers how their algorithms work, further taking stricter action on the spread of misinformation. Companies could face fines of up to 6 percent of their total annual turnover for not complying with the new laws.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.