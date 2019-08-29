Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Google is Planning to Move Production of Pixel Devices From China to Vietnam

Google plans to convert an old Nokia factory in the northern Vietnamese province of Bac Ninh to handle production of Pixel phones.

IANS

Updated:August 29, 2019, 4:17 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Google is Planning to Move Production of Pixel Devices From China to Vietnam
Google plans to convert an old Nokia factory in the northern Vietnamese province of Bac Ninh to handle production of Pixel phones.
Loading...

Google is planning to move the production of its Pixel smartphones from China to Vietnam, starting this year, to avoid higher Chinese labour costs and the tariffs resulting from the trade war between the US and China. The US Internet giant has started to convert an old Nokia factory in the northern Vietnamese province of Bac Ninh to handle production of Pixel phones, Nikkei Asia Review reported on Wednesday. As per the report, the company would move production of most of its American-bound hardware outside of China, including Pixel phones and its smart speaker, Google Home.

The upcoming production lines would be a major part of Google's move for growth in the smartphone market and the company is aiming to ship around 8-10 million smartphones this year. Meanwhile, Google is expected to refresh its Pixel series with two new offerings, Pixel 4 and 4 XL, later in October. The Pixel 4 device may come with a square camera module at the back which will house a dual rear camera setup. Reports suggest the phone would either have an in-display fingerprint sensor or a 3D face unlock module at the front or both.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram