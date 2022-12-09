Google Is Rolling Out Camera 8.7 Update For Older Pixel Phones

It has been a few months since the release of the Pixel 7 series, and at launch, the Version 8.7 of the Camera app was only available for the Pixel 7 models. However, Google has now released the update for older Pixel models, including the Pixel 6 and even the Pixel 4 series, which has reached end-of-life status. This update allows users of these older devices to access the latest version of the Camera app – with new features.

As per a report by 9to5Google, the 8.7 version of the Pixel Camera app includes several new features, such as the ability to switch between 1x and 2x camera zoom by double-tapping the screen. The app also includes a feature called ‘Familiar Faces,’ which allows users to easily recognize people in their photos.

Additionally, the update makes it easier to choose where pictures are saved by long-pressing the preview of the last photo taken. Users can now select whether to save their photos to the gallery or to a locked folder.

Despite the 8.7 update, the Pixel 6 Pro is unable to fine-tune the amount of exposure time in Night Sight shots, even with the new Camera 8.7 update. In contrast, the Pixel 7 series allows users to adjust the exposure time by tapping an indicator on the right side of the zoom slider.

Older Pixel models, including the Pixel 4 series, too have got features like ‘Familiar Faces,’ and long-press preview, but notably miss out on double tap to change zoom.

