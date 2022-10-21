Google Is Rolling Out 'My Ad Center,' Which Will Give You More Control Over Ads You See

To facilitate more granular control for its users, Google is now rolling out its ‘My Ad Center,’ first introduced at Google I/O 2022. Users will now be able to control what types of ads they see and stop seeing certain ads wholly.

As we gradually move towards a more ‘open’ internet, controlling the ads you see across Google on YouTube, search and Discover will become more convenient.

To see more of the companies and subjects you enjoy and less of the ones you don’t, you may directly visit My Ad Center from ads on Search, YouTube, and Discover by tapping on the three-dot menu.

Additionally, Google said that you will still see advertisements if you opt not to see personalized advertising, but you might find them less valuable or relevant.

“We follow a set of core privacy principles that guide what information we do and don’t collect. We never sell your personal information to anyone, and we never use the content you store in apps like Gmail, Photos and Drive for ads purposes. And we never use sensitive information to personalize ads — like health, race, religion or sexual orientation. It’s simply off limits.” said Jerry Dischler, Vice President / General Manager, Ads at Google.

Google even lets you block ads from sensitive topics like gambling, pregnancy, alcohol, dating, parenting, etc.

Google also highlighted that you could see ads from businesses that use Google tools to advertize on a range of websites, and any device where you’re signed into your Google account will immediately enable the option to disable customized ads in ‘My Ad Center’ for ads you view on and outside of Google.

