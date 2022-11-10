Google Is Starting To Process Stadia Refunds; Check All Details Here

Google decided to shut down Stadia, its cloud gaming platform, in September of this year, three years after its first introduction. Google also disclosed that the company would refund purchases made directly through Google.

It has now been reported that the company is beginning to process the refunds. The refunds include all hardware purchases as well.

Google has stated that all refunds will be processed automatically, including “purchases of games, add-on content and subscriptions fees other than Stadia Pro made through the Stadia Store.”

Google added, “We ask for your patience as we work through each transaction and ask that you refrain from contacting Customer Support as they will not be able to expedite your refund during this time. We still expect most refunds to be processed by January 18, 2023.”

The refunds are to be processed to the original form of payment for all users. Suppose for some reason, the company cannot process a refund to a user’s original payment method. In that case, it will send an email highlighting the process to set up an alternate refund method.

People who have deleted their Google account used to make purchases on Stadia will also get automatic refunds to their original form of payment, but if the form of payment is no longer available, users need to contact Stadia customer support and “be prepared to provide the email of the deleted account, your last transaction date, and your last transaction amount.”

Google further clarified that “Stadia hardware purchases (Stadia Controller, Founder’s Edition, Premiere Edition, and Play and Watch with Google TV packages) made through the Google Store and software transactions (games and add-on purchases) through the Stadia store. Stadia Pro subscriptions are not eligible for refund, however you will be able to continue playing your games in Pro without further charges until the final wind down date.”

While Google expects most refunds to be handled by January 18, 2023, people might have due queries about their Stadia refund status. This Google support document highlights every possible refund outcome.

