Google Is Working To Make Chrome's Picture-In-Picture Mode Display All Web Content, Not Just Videos

Chrome beta 111 introduces a new and improved picture-in-picture feature that now displays any web content, not just videos, in a floating window that stays on top of other windows.

“The Document Picture-in-Picture API makes it possible to open an always-on-top window that can be populated with arbitrary HTML content. It extends the existing Picture-in-Picture API for video that only allows an HTML video element to be put into a Picture-in-Picture window,” said François Beaufort, a Chromium developer.

As reported by The Verge, the Document Picture-in-Picture feature, which could be useful in several ways, such as video players with custom UI, and mini players for video conferences with better controls. The Chrome developer post reads, “the website can easily combine multiple video streams into a single PiP window without having to rely on canvas hacks.”

The feature is under testing currently, but if implemented widely, it could serve multiple purposes—including features like a picture-in-picture notepad, task list, better video conferencing and music playlist.

Chrome 111 beta is here. Features include new CSS color types and spaces, CSS trigonometric functions, and the View Transitions API.https://t.co/RvXIiNWGqf— Chrome Developers (@ChromiumDev) February 9, 2023

Additionally, the PiP functionality enables another use case with Pomodoro timer apps for desktop and mobile devices to show a floating timer on the screen for improved time management, whether at a desk or when travelling.

The Document Picture-in-Picture API is only accessible through a limited trial and is set to end with the release of Chrome 115 on September 8, 2023.

Read all the Latest Tech News here