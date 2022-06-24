Google Launches ChromeOS 13 For Chromebooks: Here Are Some Of The Top New Features

Mountain View, California-based giant Google has launched its latest version of the ChromeOS operating system for Chromebooks, ChromeOS 103. ChromeOS 103 brings several new features like the ability to see your camera roll in Phone Hub and Nearby Share to share Wi-Fi passwords between devices, and more.

Google’s Phone Hub already lets ChromeOS users see their notifications from their Android phones on their Chromebooks, see recent Chrome tabs, see battery life/ cellular signal from their Chromebook, among other things. With Chrome OS 13, Google has also added your Android phone’s camera roll to the Phone Hub on ChromeOS. The update shows a new row of four “Recent Photos,” including screenshots on the Phone Hub app. Tapping on these photos will immediately download the image to your Downloads folder for further editing and upload. Google has said that this feature will also work offline. To see the latest feature, users need to have their smartphone connected to the Chromebook. You can do so by going into Settings > Connected Devices > (you phone).

Apart from photos in your Phone Hub, ChromeOS 103 also brings the ability to share Wi-Fi passwords from Android to Chromebooks. To do this, users need to open the network details page, tap Share, and then tap Nearby to see ChromeOS devices. After accepting, the Chromebook will automatically sign in to the Wi-Fi. Google has said that sharing is now “10 times faster,” while the onboardingn process has been streamlined.

Another feature that has not yet been widely rolled out is the redesigned launcher, which can find and navigate open tabs. Furthermore, there is a new Screencast app on ChromeOS, which is aimed at teachers for making video lessons more smooth. The app allows teachers to draw and highlight their screen while recording from the front facing camera. There is also a transcription feature on the Screencast app.

Another feature that Google has announced, but won’t roll out till summer is Fast Pair, which the company had announced during the CES 2022 show earlier this year.

