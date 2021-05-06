Google Launches Entertainment Spaces in An Attempt to Make Android Tablets More Lucrative

Android tablets aren’t exactly the most popular product out there, but the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be changing that. Google says that last year, there was a 30 percent spike in people using Android tablets as compared to 2019. Now, to make Android tablets more lucrative, Google has announced a new feature called Entertainment Space that serves as a portal for all the media apps that a user has installed. In a blog post, the company says that the Entertainment Space is a “one-stop, personalised home for all your favourite movies, videos, games, and books." Google Play product manager James Bender even gave a virtual demo of the feature to Engadget using a Lenovo tablet. On supported devices, Entertainment Space is the “minus one" page, meaning it sits on the left of the home screen, typically where the discover drawer is on Android smartphones.

The Entertainment Space has three tabs - Watch, Games, and Read. Each of these tabs feature a carousel that highlights what Google believes are timely recommendations based on a person’s interests, followed by rows of suggested content from the company’s own services and apps. Users can go into Settings to prevent an app from showing up in the Entertainment Spaces. The Watch tab is similar to Google TV, as it shows suggestions from sevices and apps like YouTube, Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Twitch, and Hulu. There is a Continue Watching row as well, to allow users to pick up where they left off.

The Games tab in Entertainment spaces gives users recommendations on games from Google Play Games and also allows them to jump back into their favourite games from the ‘Continue Playing’ row, or explore new games in the ‘Recommended’ row. There is also a ‘Select Games’ row that is available for users to try out games instantly without requiring to download them.

Similarly, the Read tab shows users recommendations, from Google Play Books. There is also an audio books section that offers a range of audio books for users to listen to, if they are not willing to read.

Starting this month, Entertainment Space will be available on Walmart onn. tablets. And later this year, Entertainment Space will roll out globally on new and select existing Android tablets from Lenovo, Sharp, and more, Google said in its blog post.

