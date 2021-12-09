Google Launches First Android 12L Beta: What Is Android 12L And How Is It Different

Google has announced the Android 12L is getting its first beta release. The new version of Android is designed to offer a better experience on tablets and large folding smartphones. The first beta for Android 12, however, seems very much pointed towards developers, but gives us the chance to see what Google is working on, in terms of large displays and foldable phones.

Android 12L will bring a two-column layout for devices with larger screens, which will let users get more information on their large screen Android devices at once. For example, Settings menu coming on one side, with the contents for each thing on the left. Google is also said to be working to improve multitasking, letting users drag an app into split-screen mode from the taskbar - this is similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3’s interface where users can drag and drop apps in split screen from the dock on the right side of the screen.

With the developer preview, Google says that users should be able to run the beta on a large-screen device if they have a Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, though the beta won’t be available until a “later date." If users don’t have a Lenovo Tab P12, they can also run the Android 12L beta on an emulator, in order to get a feel of how it will look when widely available. Google says users will be able to install Android 12L on their “supported Pixel device" - a list that includes the Pixel 3A to the Pixel 5A.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.