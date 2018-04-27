English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Launches 'Solving For India' Programme For Indian Startups
'Solve for India' focuses on bringing the best of Google expertise to help emerging startups in Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) and build solutions for the country in varied fields.
Google Launches 'Solving For India' Programme For Indian Startups (Representative image: AP)
In an effort to mentor emerging start-ups, Google India hosted a four-day boot camp for the first 10 Indian startups as part of its 'Solve for India' programme. Launched last year as an India-only pilot for mentorship by Google Developers' "Launchpad" team, 'Solve for India' focuses on bringing the best of Google expertise to help emerging startups in Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) and build solutions for the country in varied fields. "We shortlisted 10 startups from 160 home-grown start-ups by travelling across 15 cities in India, and are now ready to scale this pilot as a dedicated programme for India," said Karthik Padmanabhan, Developer Relations Lead, Google India.
The participants were the founders of startups, including Nebulaa, Slang Labs, PregBuddy, LegalDesk, PaySack, Vokal, FarMart, Meesho, Pratilipi and M-Indicator. "The quality insights received from mentors of diverse backgrounds has helped us rethink our approach of reaching out to millions of farmers in India," said Mehtab Singh Hans, Co-Founder, farMart. "We're delighted to share that we will be expanding the mentoring support beyond this boot camp, by launching a structured mentorship programme for startups who are using ML and AI to 'Solve for India,'" said Paul Ravindranath G, Programme Manager, Launchpad Accelerator, Google India.
The participants were the founders of startups, including Nebulaa, Slang Labs, PregBuddy, LegalDesk, PaySack, Vokal, FarMart, Meesho, Pratilipi and M-Indicator. "The quality insights received from mentors of diverse backgrounds has helped us rethink our approach of reaching out to millions of farmers in India," said Mehtab Singh Hans, Co-Founder, farMart. "We're delighted to share that we will be expanding the mentoring support beyond this boot camp, by launching a structured mentorship programme for startups who are using ML and AI to 'Solve for India,'" said Paul Ravindranath G, Programme Manager, Launchpad Accelerator, Google India.
| Edited by: Md. Waquar Haider
