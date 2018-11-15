Google Launches YouTube Premium in More Countries; India Continues to Wait

Google's YouTube Premium, the paid streaming subscription service and YouTube Music Premium is being rolled out to seven new countries, taking the services to 25 and 21 global markets, respectively. Initially launched in June and formerly known as "YouTube Red", YouTube Premium gives users access to advertisement-free video streaming. The new countries where the service is being launched are Chile, Colombia, Japan, Peru, Portugal, Switzerland and the Ukraine. India is yet to get the YouTube Premium services.The subscription costs $11.99 per month. Charges for YouTube Music Premium are $9.99/month that bring the entire former Google Play Music catalogue and YouTube's exclusive mixes, covers and live performances.If you want ad-free access and offline streaming, you can subscribe to Music Premium. The all-inclusive YouTube Premium gives you the same benefits as Music Premium as well as an ad-free experience across all of YouTube's videos and access to exclusive content. YouTube Premium includes Music Premium but adds the full YouTube experience while adding background and offline playback along with exclusive YouTube original series.We are yet to hear when YouTube users in India will get the option to subscribe to the ad-free subscription.