Google Lens to be Rolled Out to All Android Phones Running Google Photos
To start, make sure you have the latest version of the "Google Photos" app for Android.
Google Lens now coming to all phones running Google Photos. (photo for representation, image: AP)
Google has announced that it is rolling out "Google Lens" -- app designed to bringing up relevant information using visual analysis -- to all Android phones running "Google Photos". "Rolling out today, Android users can try 'Google Lens' to do things like creating a contact from a business card or get more info about a famous landmark. To start, make sure you have the latest version of the "Google Photos" app for Android," the company wrote on Twitter late on Tuesday.
The company also said that the app would soon come on Apple devices.
According to The Verge, certain phones, including flagships from Samsung, Huawei, LG, Motorola, Sony and HMD/Nokia would eventually be able to access "Google Lens" through the "Google Assistant".
"Google Lens" was announced during Google I/O 2017 conference. It brings up relevant information using visual analysis. If you direct the camera at an object, "Google Lens" will attempt to identify the object and show relevant search results and information.
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
