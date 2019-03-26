Google letting Android users create events on Maps

Google is letting Android users create public events on Maps through the app's existing Contribute section, allowing them to set name, location, date and time of the event along with tags and images. "You can add public events to Google Maps from your Android phone or tablet," the search-engine giant wrote on the Maps support page.Event listings would help users streamline time-specific activities and choose what suits them best. "It's all part of the app's transformation from a service that tells you how to get somewhere into one that tells you where you might want to go in the first place," The Verge reported on Monday.Google's plans for a wider roll-out of the feature remain unknown. "Google Maps' implementation is a little laggy at the moment, with events taking up to an hour to actually appear on a map. Hopefully, this improves as the functionality is more widely rolled out," the report said.