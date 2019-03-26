English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google letting Android users create events on Maps
"You can add public events to Google Maps from your Android phone or tablet," the search-engine giant wrote on the Maps support page.
Google letting Android users create events on Maps (photo for representation, image: Reuters)
Google is letting Android users create public events on Maps through the app's existing Contribute section, allowing them to set name, location, date and time of the event along with tags and images. "You can add public events to Google Maps from your Android phone or tablet," the search-engine giant wrote on the Maps support page.
