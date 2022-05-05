Google Likely To Bring Pixel Buds Pro Wireless Earbuds To Rival AirPods Pro

Google could launch its own Pixel Buds Pro version of the true wireless earbuds this year, which will take on the likes of the AirPods Pro and the Galaxy Buds Pro in the market. Google is slowly but surely upgrading its device catalogue, and having a Pro version of the wireless earbuds is ideal for the company so that more consumers find the brand appealing.

The details of the Pixel Buds Pro launching soon come from a reliable tipster named Jon Prosser this week, who even talks about the different colours the device will come in for consumers.

Google Pixel Buds Pro coming 🔜Real Red, Carbon, Limoncello, Fog — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 3, 2022

Google has hinted that it could have more than one hardware product to showcase at the Google I/O 2022 keynote next week, so could the Pixel Buds Pro also be part of the lineup for the company? We definitely cannot rule out that possibility right now, and going by the timing of this tweet, it is possible Google could indeed have this true wireless earbud slated for launch soon.

Traditionally, the Pixel audio gear has launched with smartphones, so Google could actually wait till the Pixel 7 series is out later this year.

The regular Pixel Buds do miss out on a host of features, most notably, active noise cancellation (ANC). So, the Pro version could bring that to the table, giving people choices beyond the AirPods Pro and the Galaxy Buds Pro. In addition to this, expect the Pixel Buds Pro to get a new design for better comfort and audio quality.

Since the Pixel Buds Pro will be pricey, we are hoping Google brings some level of IP rating for extra durability and water resistance for the device. And all this needs to be well complemented by a large battery unit so that you don’t run out of juice mid-way.

Keeping all this in mind and other handy options, Google Pixel Buds Pro could be priced anywhere close to $200 (Rs 15,100 approx) or probably a bit higher.

