English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Links Phone Numbers to Chinese Search Engine Prototype: Report
The search-engine giant is reportedly developing the "Dragonfly" browser especially for China, that would remove content deemed sensitive by the country's ruling Communist Party regime.
Google Links Phone Numbers to Chinese Search Engine Prototype: Report (Image: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann)
Loading...
Google has developed a prototype of the censored search engine for China codenamed "Dragonfly" that links users' search history to their personal phone numbers, the media reported. This means if security agencies were to obtain the search records from Google, individual people could easily be tracked and users seeking out information banned by the government could potentially be at risk of interrogation or detention, The Intercept reported on Saturday.
The search-engine giant is reportedly developing the "Dragonfly" browser especially for China, that would remove content deemed sensitive by the country's ruling Communist Party regime, including information about political dissidents, free speech, democracy, human rights and peaceful protest. According to sources familiar with the project, "Dragonfly" would be operated as part of a "joint venture" partnership with a company based in mainland China and people working for this venture would have the capability to update the blacklists of the search-terms, the report added.
However, citing lack of corporate transparency on the project, seven Google employees, including former Google Senior Scientist Jack Poulson have resigned so far. "I view our intent to capitulate to censorship and surveillance demands in exchange for access to the Chinese market as a forfeiture of our values and governmental negotiating position across the globe," the report quoted Poulson as saying in his resignation letter.
Nearly 1,000 employees also signed an open letter asking the company to be transparent about the project and to create an ethical review process for it that includes rank-and-file employees, not just high-level executives. Last week, 16 US lawmakers addressed Google CEO Sundar Pichai expressing "serious concerns" about "Dragonfly" demanding information about the company's China plans, the report noted.
"Dragonfly" has also come under heavy criticism from a former Asia-Pacific head of the tech giant, who called it a "stupid move". Google had launched a search engine in China in 2006 but pulled the service out of the country in 2010, citing Chinese government efforts to limit free speech and block websites.
The company has so far declined to publicly address concerns about this project.
The search-engine giant is reportedly developing the "Dragonfly" browser especially for China, that would remove content deemed sensitive by the country's ruling Communist Party regime, including information about political dissidents, free speech, democracy, human rights and peaceful protest. According to sources familiar with the project, "Dragonfly" would be operated as part of a "joint venture" partnership with a company based in mainland China and people working for this venture would have the capability to update the blacklists of the search-terms, the report added.
However, citing lack of corporate transparency on the project, seven Google employees, including former Google Senior Scientist Jack Poulson have resigned so far. "I view our intent to capitulate to censorship and surveillance demands in exchange for access to the Chinese market as a forfeiture of our values and governmental negotiating position across the globe," the report quoted Poulson as saying in his resignation letter.
Nearly 1,000 employees also signed an open letter asking the company to be transparent about the project and to create an ethical review process for it that includes rank-and-file employees, not just high-level executives. Last week, 16 US lawmakers addressed Google CEO Sundar Pichai expressing "serious concerns" about "Dragonfly" demanding information about the company's China plans, the report noted.
"Dragonfly" has also come under heavy criticism from a former Asia-Pacific head of the tech giant, who called it a "stupid move". Google had launched a search engine in China in 2006 but pulled the service out of the country in 2010, citing Chinese government efforts to limit free speech and block websites.
The company has so far declined to publicly address concerns about this project.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Wednesday 12 September , 2018
5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Wednesday 12 September , 2018 5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Salman Khan is Sweating Hard As He Prepares for the New Season, See Pic
- Tata Nexon AMT Launched in Nepal at NPR 46.75 Lakh
- Here’s Why Mira Rajput is Asking Fans Not to Send Gifts for Son Zain
- Myths About Frozen Food You Need To Stop Believing
- Asia Cup 2018 Gives Us A Chance to Get Combination Right Before World Cup: Rohit Sharma
Loading...
Loading...