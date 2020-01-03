Google Maps Adds Hyperstation Animation To Switch Between Planets
To view other planets in the solar system, select globe mode from Google Maps' desktop site, select satellite view and zoom all the way out.
Image for Representation (Source: Google Maps)
Google Maps, a location-finding app from US-based tech giant Google has made our lives easier in many ways. From determining the time taken during travels to finding popular locations, you will never be lost again with Google Maps. However, the app keeps adding new features to make it more user-friendly. In the same effort, the app has now added a new, possibly Star Wars-themed animation for travelling between planets.
New animation when switching between Planets in Google Maps: from r/google
Not many people know it yet that Google Maps can also be used to view other planets and moons in our solar system. Making the transaction more interesting, Maps now plays an animation as if you are entering hyperspace. This looks similar to the animation used in the latest Star Wars movie. The change was first spotted by a Reddit user, added three days back.
The Reddit thread also explained how to use the hyperspace animation on the desktop. A user commented, “When you are on PC, zoom out as much as you can, then a menu will appear. Also, you have to you're your map type to satellite.” The animation works fine on iPad Mini using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge web browsers too.
To access it, one needs to set the browser to view the desktop site. Once done, select Globe mode in Google Maps. Now, select Satellite View and zoom all the way out. Eventually, click on the globe icon on the bottom right or select Globe mode from the menu. Then, click on another planet.
