Google Maps Adds Larger, More Visible Icons for City Landmarks

After adding features like informing users about traffic congestion, bike distance, and others, Google Maps is coming up with another improvement. The service will now show larger city landmark icons, offering better visibility to users. While Google Maps still marks the important landmarks in a city, they often get lost if a person is browsing a full-scale map of a city. However, this will not be a problem anymore. As per reports, the important landmarks in a city will now have ‘a larger icon, providing quick, at-a-glance visibility’. Apart from larger icons, these icons also represent a sketch of the building.

While Google is rolling out the feature for major landmarks in major cities, like New York, Washington, London and others, it still seems to be under the developing phase. This is because, as per reports, Washington doesn’t show the icon for the White House yet, while Sydney lacks an icon for the Opera House. Currently, most Android users can find the feature on the 10.28.2 version of Google Maps. For iOS users, the larger landmark icon on Google Maps is available with version 5.29.8. For those who do not have the Google Maps mobile app, it can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play Store.

