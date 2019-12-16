Google Maps Begins Testing of Redesigned Full Bottom-Bar Navigation

Google Maps has started test a redesigned full bottom bar. According to a report by 9to5 Google, a select few Android users have received a completely different Google Maps layout on their devices, which is offering enhanced ergonomics and a new way to use Maps. The new layout shows two new tabs for the bottom bar, and the app no longer shows the hamburger button on the left.

Search engine giant Google has shifted most of navigation drawer items on its Google Maps app to the profile switcher. Users can now see a list of accounts and features such as Your Timeline, Location Sharing, Offline Maps and Settings on the menu. Users can now access these features by simply clicking on their profile icon in the search bar of Google Maps, and subsequently selecting the right choice.

What continues to remain the same are the Explore and Commute options, which are primary navigation features. On the other hand, the For You option on Google Maps is now being called Latest, and shows the same red notification/update badge. New features that Google Maps' redesigned UI includes are Places and Post, features that are self-explanatory in nature.

According to the original report, the changes in Google Maps have not been rolled out on a large scale so far. Google is expected to make a few more changes before it is issued to all users.

