Google Maps Brings Plus Codes For Indians To Share Precise Location, But What Are Plus Codes?

Mountain View, California-based giant Google has launched a new feature for Google Maps users in India. The new feautre allows Maps users to save and share their home addresses with Plus Codes. This will help users get precise digital addresses of their residences that they can use for faster deliveries of their food, medicines, and parcels, without sharing any landmarks or voice instructions. Users can also share Plus Codes for their addresses with their friends and families for easy navigation. So while this is a useful feature, you may be wondering what are these “Plus Codes"? We will tell you.

So Plus Codes are free, open-source digital addresses that are meant to provide accurate location details. Plus Codes for your home can be generated through Google Maps. There are like street addresses for people or places that don’t have any. The Plus Codes on Google Maps are based on latitude and longitude, and are displayed as alphanumeric codes with numbers and letters. Google says that with a Plus Code, people can receive deliveries, access emergency and social services, or just help other people find them. These are much shorter than traditional coordinates with just 20 alphanumeric characters and are easier to share. Plus Codes also work whether you are online or offline. Plus Codes are not available for public access as a nearby place on the app and no one browsing through the map can see it.

For using Plus Codes, the Google Maps app shows users a new “use your current location" option while saving a “Home" location. This will use your phone’s geolocation to generate a Plus Code. This purpose of this is to let people know your exact details without having to share your name and email ID. In case you already have a location saved as your Home on Google Maps, you can access the Plus Code alongside the location for precise details.

Plus Codes were introduced by Google in 2015 as a solution to locate hard to find places around the globe. In 2020, Google Maps introduced the ability to allow users to share their current locations using Plus Codes by tapping on the blue dot on the app.

India is the first place where Google has introduced the new feature with Plus Codes. It has currently been rolled out for Android users only, but will be available for iPhone usersin the coming days. Google says that since the feature was piloted in India about a month ago, more than 300,000 people are already using Plus Codes for their home addresses.

ALSO READ: How To Update Your Work And Home Address In Google Maps.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.