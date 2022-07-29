Google Maps Brings Street View To Hyderabad Along With 10 Cities In India

Hyderabad: In order to present minute details of various locations in Hyderabad, Google Maps launched Street View service in Hyderabad along with 10 cities in India on July 27. Google Maps has introduced the service in association with two Hyderabad-based companies. It made available of latest images of 10 cities including Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Nasik, Vadodara and Ahmed Nagar. It covers an area of 1,50,000 km in the above said cities in partnership with local companies.

WATCH VIDEO: Google Street View Is Back In India. Here’s How To Use It

In collaboration with Genesys International and Tech Mahindra, Google has been planning to launch the street view service in as many as 50 cities by the end of 2022. Addressing the media, Genesys International Corporation Limited managing director Sajid Malik said that the present services they have been extending were helping the local traffic authorities in controlling the traffic at heavy rush places. He also claimed that it is the first Indian company which has been making street imaging all major cities in the country and one can watch the streets and land marks in Hyderabad through Street Live View. Sajid Malik said that their teams have been taking images of most of the areas in the city and make available to the netizens with immediate effect.

WATCH VIDEO: We Thank The Govt For Banning BGMI, Says NGO That Told Govt That BGMI Is Same As PUBG Mobile

According to the officials of Google based at Hyderabad, the company also trying to launch street view service in Kolkata in partnership with local traffic control authorities. They also said that one can avail the services of visiting live location to local businesses on the Live Street View in Hyderabad.

Google also coordinating with Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in order to provide information related to air quality. One can access the information of air quality of particular city in live by pressing the ‘layers’ button on the right side of the Google Maps app.

Bengaluru traffic police already tied up with Google for street view that has helped reducing traffic congestion in various parts of the city. In an official statement Google said, “This is helping the local traffic authority manage road congestion at key intersections, and will eventually scale across the city.”

WATCH VIDEO: Why BGMI Is Banned In India

For the first time, Google has partnered with local partners for street view. Bengaluru Traffic Joint Commissioner Ravikanthe Gowda said, “We are the first Indian city to have started a pilot project with Google. As per the data provided by the company, the revised plan by Google resulted in an average 20% reduction in waiting time per driver going through the pilot intersection during the day.” Traffic police are expecting more congestions in the city to be eased sooner because of this.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here