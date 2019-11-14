Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Google Maps Can Now Translate Addresses to Vernacular Languages on the Move

To have Google Maps say the name of a place out loud, a user will only need to tap the speaker button placed beside the respective address.

IANS

Updated:November 14, 2019, 8:15 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Google Maps Can Now Translate Addresses to Vernacular Languages on the Move
To have Google Maps say the name of a place out loud, a user will only need to tap the speaker button placed beside the respective address.

Google Maps is adding a new translation feature that will allow a phone to speak out a place's name and address in the local lingo in order to help travellers communicate with their hosts more effectively. "Simply tap the new speaker button next to the place name or address, and Google Maps will say it out loud, making your next trip that much simpler, and when you want to have a deeper conversation, Google Maps will quickly link you to the Google Translate app," Google said in a blog post on Wednesday.

The new feature will be launched this month on Android and iOS with support for 50 languages. More languages will arrive in the future, Google says. Additionally, the text-to-speech technology will automatically detect what language a phone is using to determine and at which places a user might travel. Moreover, for deeper conversations beyond directions and location names, Google Maps will now also link the user directly to the Google Translate app.

Currently, the US based search engine started rolling out incognito mode for Google Maps to Android devices. The new mode, first announced four months ago at Google IO, has already started to land on smartphones globally.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram