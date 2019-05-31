Google Maps Food Discovery Feature Introduced, to Add Most Popular Dishes in Eateries

Google has added a new feature to Maps that is already live in Android and will soon be making an entry into the iOS version. It involves the app using AI to spotlight the most popular dishes at restaurants.In a blog post put up by Google, Product Manager Ronnie Falcon has written that Google maps will make it easy to "dish-cover" a restaurant and its most 'crowd-pleasing' meals. Thus, Google Maps will now be able to highlight a restaurant's most popular items on the menu so that one can order in ease. According to a report published in BGR, Falcon, in the blog, says that a machine algorithm matches dish names provided by Maps users with relevant photos and reviews.The app which already has a redesigned Explore tab to help users find things to do, to group planning features that make it easier for user to coordinate with friends and family, and planning meals with the recent development, the new moves aims at making Google Maps a more helpful app than it previously was.According to Venture Beat, Google's newest offering follows a slew of developments they have announced over the last few months. Earlier in the week Google launched the ability to use Lens computer vision to highlight the best meals in a menu using smartphone cameras, while Google Assistant was brought to the Google Maps app in January to help drivers get around among other benefits.