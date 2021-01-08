Google Maps for Android Now Lets You Change In-App Language Without Affecting the Phone's Settings

Google last month rolled out an update for Google Maps in India that lets users change the in-app language preference to both local and international languages. Prior to the update, users could only choose their preferred language by changing the system's overall language setting. It appears that the company is now expanding this feature for Android users in other countries. Once the in-app language is changed, everything from the bottom bar to search and settings appear according to user's preference. As expected, the change in Google Maps' language does not affect the phone's overall language setting.

As spotted by 9to5Google, the new feature for Google Maps appear to be a server-side update. Android users can check its availability by heading to the app's Settings > App Language. A 'Suggested' section notes common alternative choices, while a list of 'All' languages also follows. This section displays a variety of international languages. Once users select their preferred language, the app restarts automatically. As mentioned, all the text in the bottom bar or settings appears according to the preferred setting. However, the names of places displayed on the map are still in English text. At the moment, the feature is only available for Android users, and Google is yet to share more details over its availability for iOS devices.

Google Maps users around the world can still change the navigation language by heading to Settings > Navigation > Voice > Language. It essentially gives directions according to the user's language preference.

Google, at its L10n event last month, had said that Google Maps app for Android is adding four new Indian languages: Tamil, Telugu, Bangla, and Marathi. The app already supports Hindi and Gujarati. It had also announced a multilingual model called Multilingual Representations for Indian Languages (MuRIL) to help computer systems understand Indian languages at scale.