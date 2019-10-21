Google Maps for iOS Now Lets iPhone Users Report Car Crash, Congestion in Real-Time

Google Maps has finally bought its Android and iOS apps at par. The latest update to Google Maps on iOS will now allow iPhone users to report car crashes, congestion and speed-traps in real-time, directly on the app. Notably, Google had already introduced the reporting feature on Android earlier this year. Google is also introducing the ability to report four new kinds of incidents on both iPhone and Android: construction, lane closures, disabled vehicles, and objects in the road. This means that users will now have the option to choose from a total of seven options when reporting slow traffic flow to the app. Google will use the traffic-slowdown-reporting feature along with traffic speed and other data to determine where slowdowns are happening in real-time and will reroute drivers to help them avoid congestion on roads.

The new reporting feature will be rolling out to iOS users this week and will be available on the most recent Google Maps update (version 5.29 or later on iOS, 10.27.2 or later on Android).

To report an incident, open the Google Maps app and plot a route. On the upper right side, beneath the microphone symbol, you'll see four more buttons: search, mute, compass lock and the button for reporting traffic incidents which looks like a dropped location pin with a '+' sign in it. Tap on the pin icon. Then on the menu that pops up, select the type of road hazard you want to report and submit it. After submitting the report, you will see a hazard warning pinned to your location on the map, with a symbol representing the issue and a number indicating how many people have reported it.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.