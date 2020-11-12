Google Maps Getting a New Trips Tab on Timeline That Shows Summary of Past Vacations

Google Maps is getting a new feature related to trips and travelling. Soon, the Google Maps Android app will have a Trips tab in Timeline that will show users a summary of their past vacations and total kilometres travelled. The new feature will also allow users to see and share past trip itineraries, including hotels and restaurants. The Trips tab shows users an estimate of places they have visited and routes they might have taken based on their location history. The 'Trips' tab will show in a user's timeline that already tells them about past trips and places visited.

Google announced the new feature in a blog post. The company said that users will be able to see a summary of their past vacations, information about the places they have visited, total kilometres travelled, and modes of transports used via the Trips tab on Google Maps. Google Maps already allows users to edit their Timeline at any time and choose to delete their location history. Google Maps users can view and edit their timeline on the Android app version 9.12 and later. The Trips tab will soon be added to the Android app, Google said in its blog post.

Google has also said that it will be rolling out a Timeline feature for Google Photos as well. The Timeline feature on Google Photos will let users see the path they took on a particular day alonside the photos, including those clicked by the user. There will also be an option of hiding the Timeline from map view settings in Google Photos.