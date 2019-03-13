English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Maps, Gmail, Drive And Other Services Witness Brief Outage

In case you experienced issues to access some of Google’s popular services like Gmail, Google Drive, and YouTube; you are not alone.

News18.com

Updated:March 13, 2019, 11:42 AM IST
Some of Google’s popular services have reportedly suffered an outage. Services like Google Drive, YouTube, Gmail, and others were all down and not behaving as they should. While the reason for the brief outage has not been confirmed, Google has apparently addressed complaints on various platforms.

The search giant has updated its G Suite Status Dashboard showing that Google Drive and Gmail are both experiencing a service disruption. Even YouTube has addressed complaints from users on Twitter saying it is aware of the issues users are having and is looking into it. YouTube content creators have been unable to upload videos, while certain users are facing issues when trying to watch content.

As for Gmail and Google Drive, the company has issued similar statements with regards to the outage:

Gmail:
We’re investigating reports of an issue with Gmail. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are able to access Gmail, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior.

Google Drive:
We’re investigating reports of an issue with Google Drive. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are able to access Google Drive, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior.

In other news, Google officially launched YouTube Music and YouTube Premium in India. The two new services now join Google Play Music and Google Play Movies, which launched back in 2017. The ad-supported version of YouTube Music will be free of cost, but you can opt for YouTube Music Premium is priced at Rs 99 per month, while YouTube Premium will cost Rs 129 a month. There is also a family plan which lets you add up to six accounts for Rs 189 a month.
