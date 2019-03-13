English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Maps, Gmail, Drive And Other Services Witness Brief Outage
In case you experienced issues to access some of Google’s popular services like Gmail, Google Drive, and YouTube; you are not alone.
Some of Google’s popular services have reportedly suffered an outage. Services like Google Drive, YouTube, Gmail, and others were all down and not behaving as they should. While the reason for the brief outage has not been confirmed, Google has apparently addressed complaints on various platforms.
The search giant has updated its G Suite Status Dashboard showing that Google Drive and Gmail are both experiencing a service disruption. Even YouTube has addressed complaints from users on Twitter saying it is aware of the issues users are having and is looking into it. YouTube content creators have been unable to upload videos, while certain users are facing issues when trying to watch content.
As for Gmail and Google Drive, the company has issued similar statements with regards to the outage:
Gmail:
We’re investigating reports of an issue with Gmail. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are able to access Gmail, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior.
Google Drive:
We’re investigating reports of an issue with Google Drive. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are able to access Google Drive, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior.
