Google Maps Incognito Mode Rolling Out to iOS Devices
The Incognito Mode in Google Maps allows you to browse for locations and directions, without your search queries being logged by Google.
Image: Google/AFP RelaxNews.
Google Maps users with an iOS device are finally getting their hands on a tool that mobile Android owners have had for months: incognito mode. In October, Google began rolling out an incognito mode for the Android Maps mobile application so that users can travel and browse areas without being tracked. On Monday, the company announced that the feature has begun its rollout to iOS versions of the application, too.
Incognito mode keeps Maps data from being saved to the user's Google account so that they can move anonymously. With this mode activated, users will not receive tailored recommendations or other customization features. Android users have had this tool for months now, and soon, they will be gaining another Maps privacy feature for which iOS users will have to wait.
In January, those Android Maps users will be able to delete their timeline and location history in bulk. While Android owners await this feature, Apple users can enjoy going incognito in Maps.
